Meghan Markle rejects $1,690 dress controversy claims

Meghan Markle’s spokesperson has responded to charges that she took a $1,690 designer dress from a 2022 photo session without permission, stating that the allegations are “categorically false.”

PEOPLE magazine reportedly claimed that the Duchess of Sussex faced accusation after donning a green Galvan “Ushuaia” dress in a promotional picture for her With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebrations episode, adding that Markle wore what seemed to be the similar dress for a 2022 Variety photo shoot, recognizing it as a Galvan attire for “look 2” at the end of the post.

“The insinuation that any items were taken without the full knowledge and agreement of the on-set stylists or their respective teams is not only categorically false but also highly defamatory. Any items kept were done so in total transparency and in accordance with contractual arrangements.” Markle’s representative further added a statement to the outlet.

However, Meghan Markle’s Netflix holiday special teaser highlights the importance of “connection” in their family celebration, as she stressed that her special is all about friends and family together during the holiday season.

It should be noted that the former top royal has not responded to these allegations.

The dress in question becomes clearly apparent at the end of the trailer. During the episode, Markle sets candles on a lavishly adorned holiday table.

“I love the holiday season,” Markle said in the video. “It’s about finding time to connect with the people you love. Embracing traditions and making new ones.”

“Being a host or hostess is about making people feel comfortable. Let the festivities commence and embrace the special touches that bring you joy.” Meghan Markle continued,