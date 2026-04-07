Meghan Markle rescues Prince Harry amid scandals

Amid the scandals surrounding Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Meghan Markle has reportedly taken steps to protect her husband’s public image.

By uploading a video of Prince Harry and their son Archie snowboarding, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, appeared to deflect attention from reports regarding past communications between the Duke and a female reporter. This move helped manage Harry’s reputation, particularly as public scrutiny intensified following the controversies involving his uncle, Prince Andrew.

However, the Duchess faced criticism for the timing of the video, with some observers accusing her of using Archie to divert attention from Harry’s legal developments. Critics labeled the “My boys” video as a “desperate” PR tactic. The footage showed Harry descending a slope beneath a clear sky, followed by their six-year-old son, who navigated the terrain skillfully without poles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

The former actress praised her son’s abilities, exclaiming, “Quick learner, Archie! So proud.” Observers noted that the young royal’s skills were impressive for a child raised in the coastal community of Montecito, California.

The video surfaced following the release of documents related to Harry’s civil lawsuit against Associated Newspapers. The filings allegedly detailed flirtatious interactions with a journalist, including messages where he reportedly used the term “sugar” and included “kisses.” The disclosure has sparked renewed discussion among fans regarding Harry’s behavior in the years prior to his marriage.