Meghan Markle reveals fresh venture before UK visit

The Duchess of Sussex is adding to her edible empire just days ahead of her trip to the United Kingdom. The latest addition to Meghan Markle lifestyle brand, As Ever: Small Batch Lavender Honey is now available.

The launch comes at an incredibly busy time for the Sussex’s, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex get ready for Prince Harry to jet back to the UK next month for his latest public engagement in Britain, just days before the official countdown to Invictus Games takes place.

“Hint of Lavender” in the shop… The brand kicked off the announcement with a cryptic honey pot and spoon post that teased the product in the “Hint of Lavender” post.

But a full announcement made exclusively in the brand’s newsletter made it crystal clear: the Spanish-sourced Lavender Honey would launch on June 30, 2026, at 11am BST in the online shop. It also goes some way to join some of her most popular sell-out items including raspberry jam, orange marmalade and Montecito Sage Honey.

Meghan, a long-time fan of making her own products, initially launched the brand under the name American Riviera Orchard but ditched the title and rebranded to ‘As Ever’ in early 2025. The new brand name would allow the brand to sell from artisans and companies around the world rather than it remaining in Meghan’s own local California region.

Candles, and independent success … The product launch sees The Duchess of Sussex continue the rapid, independent growth of her own As Ever empire following an amicable separation from Netflix, where she’d produced her lifestyle series ‘With Love’ after a multi-year deal for the production and distribution.

In addition to her food products, the ‘As Ever’ brand, is going from strength to strength and has seen it’s successful rollout in a number of other products: The ‘As Ever’ hand-poured California signature candles will feature water lotus, sandalwood and hints of bergamot.’ Calligraphy Bookmarks’ limited edition items that instantly sold out.

Gifts baskets filled with the latest ‘As Ever’ products.

The Duke and Duchess will travel to the UK together next month Meghan will accompany husband Harry to the UK next month for five-day visit for the Invictus Games.

The couple will carry out public engagements in Birmingham during activities commemorating a year until the 2027 event – the first time together in Britain for the couple since last summer. Sources also confirmed the drop would be timed well to build excitement for Meghan’s return, after The Duchess of Sussex revealed a new food product to her fans.