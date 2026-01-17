Meghan Markle revisits early romance with Prince Harry in 2016 throwback snap

Meghan Markle rang in 2026 with a heartfelt nod to the past, sharing an unseen throwback from the early days of her romance with Prince Harry.

On Friday, January 16, the Duchess of Sussex took part in a popular social media trend in which users reflect on how life has changed over the past decade by sharing photos from 2016. Meghan’s post featured two slides, blending nostalgia with a recent intimate family moment.

The first clip, shot in black and white, shows Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, dancing together in an open field. Dressed casually, the couple smile and twirl as they enjoy the moment. Meghan revealed in the caption that the video was filmed by their 4-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet, crediting the footage to “our daughter.”

The second slide features an image which showed the couple’s early relationship, featuring a photo from 2016 that appears to have been taken during their trip to Botswana, which marked their third date.

Captioning the post, Meghan wrote, “When 2026 feels just like 2016… you had to be there.”

Prince Harry and Meghan first met on a blind date in early July 2016 after being introduced by a mutual friend. The pair began dating quietly and kept their relationship private for almost six months before it became public.

“We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic. So then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to know each other,” the duke shared in his engagement interview.

Harry invited Meghan to visit Botswana later in the summer of 2016. The couple announced their engagement on November 27, 2017, and tied the knot on May 19, 2018.