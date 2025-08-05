Markle sisters to face off in court over Oprah Interview and Netflix claims

Meghan Markle is preparing for another legal challenge, this time involving her half-sister Samantha Markle. The two are set to appear in court on 9 September 2025, as their ongoing dispute reaches a new stage.

Meghan Markle and Samantha Markle have been locked in a legal battle for several years, following public disagreements and media attention. This upcoming hearing is seen as an important moment in the ongoing rift between the two.

The legal case started after the Duchess of Sussex made several public statements about her family during her 2021 television interview and later in the Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan”.

Samantha Markle claimed that these comments harmed her reputation and took her case to court. Duchess won the first round of the case in March 2024, when a judge dismissed Samantha Markle’s claims.

Also Read: Meghan Markle’s sister brands her and Harry ‘selfish and cruel’

However, Samantha Markle decided to appeal. The appeal was originally due in August 2025 but has now been moved to 9 September, and the hearing will take place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Duchess of Sussex will once again face her half-sister in court, as the judges examine the arguments made by both sides.

Samantha Markle, who is Meghan Markle’s half-sister on their father’s side, has been critical of the Duchess for years. She filed the libel case in 2022, two years after Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties with her husband, Prince Harry.

Samantha Markle’s lawyers believe the Netflix series portrayed her unfairly, especially when viewers were led to think she was involved in online abuse against Meghan Markle.

Although Meghan Markle did not name Samantha Markle in the programme, her legal team has said that her words were opinions protected by law. They argue that Meghan was sharing her personal experience, not attacking anyone specifically.

The case will now continue in court, and Meghan Markle will have to respond once again. The legal team representing Duchess of Sussex has maintained that there was no wrongdoing on her part.

With the new court date confirmed, attention will turn once more to how the judges respond to the arguments made by both Meghan and Samantha Markle in this family dispute.