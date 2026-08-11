Meghan Markle seeks direct conversation with Martha after dinner party controversy

Meghan Markle is apparently looking to proactively squelch a growing celebrity drama after lifestyle guru Martha Stewart made comments about dinner with the Duchess of Sussex.

According to Royal and Entertainment Reporter Rob Shuter, who made remarks about it on his Naughty But Nice platform, it’s thought that Prince Harry’s wife wants to address things directly behind-the-scenes and not have rumors run rampant publicly.

What sparked all the drama?

Back in July, both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a private dinner party at a California home. They were there on a short break soon after they had met with King Charles III on a visit to the United Kingdom with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Lifestyle mogul, Stewart, was also at the party, and made remarks that PEOPLE magazine ran.

“I had dinner with Meghan Markle the other night,” Stewart said, according to People. “We were both guests at a dinner party in California. And she had just gotten back from the palace… I didn’t talk to her really more than to say a couple words, but I know she was talking about it.”

News that royals and celebrities were gossiping about private family matters after leaving duty sparked headlines.

The host of the dinner party in California eventually stepped in to call the story “simply untrue” in conversations with news outlets after the dust settled, stating that Meghan mentioned only that the “family had a great time” and didn’t discuss royals’ business in detail.

A source was also in attendance and pointed that some things that were shared with the outlet about what’s happening at royal “meetings” may not be accurate after they misheard certain parts of conversation as they sat further away from the couple at the table.

Prince Harry and Meghan can’t handle the gossip right now

However, what is making this controversy even more sensitive is that the recent chat comes after reports claimed Meghan and Harry struck a deal with King Charles and Queen Camilla not to air their private family conversations after they officially stepped down. According to insider information, Meghan has been trying to stay ahead of rumors.

“Meghan would rather talk to Martha directly than let this become a bigger thing,” the source noted, according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet. “She wants to clear the air and doesn’t want this hanging over them.”