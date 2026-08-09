Meghan Markle sees potential Royal invitation as "revenge" on Kate Middleton

Speculation is growing over a potential reunion between King Charles III and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Reports indicate that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have been invited to meet with the monarch in Scotland during Harry’s upcoming UK visit for the WellChild Awards.

While the meeting remains unconfirmed, royal observers view the potential invitation as a significant shift in dynamics following years of estrangement since the couple stepped down as senior royals in 2020.

Meghan Views Potential Return as a “Symbolic Triumph”

According to sources cited by Closer Online, the Duchess of Sussex views the prospect of returning to royal residences—once deemed off-limits—as a major personal victory.

Insiders claim the invitation carries strong symbolic weight for Meghan, signaling that the Sussexes cannot be permanently shut out from the royal sphere. For a couple that has built an independent life in the United States, an olive branch from the King represents a notable shift in royal relations.

Kate Middleton Concerned Over Potential Royal Drama

The reports have reportedly caused significant concern for the Princess of Wales. Sources reveal that Kate Middleton and Prince William strongly oppose integrating Harry and Meghan back into official royal life, maintaining that trust has been deeply fractured.

“Kate feels like the royal family is being hijacked, and the last thing she wants is a showdown with Meghan,” an insider shared, adding that the Prince and Princess of Wales remain wary of potential friction.

Having worked to maintain stability for her family following her recovery from cancer, Catherine is said to be eager to avoid renewed public drama and focus strictly on her personal health and official duties.