Meghan Markle sends Harry clear signal after Windsor snub

Meghan Markle is reportedly pushing Prince Harry to re-center his priorities on his American projects instead of his continued rift with the Royal Family. Sources have been circulating following a recent media triumph by the Duchess of Sussex: her lifestyle Netflix show, “With Love, Meghan,” received a Daytime Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Lifestyle Program category.

According to royal commentators, Prince Harry’s wife is keen on him establishing new and more definitive boundaries with the Royal Family as the fall approaches, as their schedule in Los Angeles is already becoming crowded.

Meghan’s desire to pivot towards brand development on U.S. Shores is believed to be rooted in her recent success and the fact that she wants the team to dedicate their efforts to future commercial development in America rather than continued attempts at reconciliation over in the United Kingdom.

“She’s going to have her hands full with a lot going on over the coming months and would like her husband to focus on her requirements for a while,” stated an insider to Closer magazine.

Royal Rumors Swirl Over UK Trips

This recent news also comes amid speculation concerning Prince Harry’s accommodation for upcoming trips to the U.K. Unconfirmed reports suggest tension between the brothers when it comes to royal accommodations near Windsor Castle, and commentators continue to debate where the Duke of Sussex will be staying when he travels to the country.

Spokespeople for Kensington Palace and Archewell both declined to comment on the private family matters and schedules.

Emmy Nod: “With Love, Meghan” has put the Duchess of Sussex back in the spotlight of American television, thanks to an Emmy nomination.

California Dream: The Daily Mail says Meghan wants Harry to stay focused on the upcoming events in California in September and wants to minimize conflict with members of the Royal Family.

Silence from the Palace: The claims regarding Prince William or housing restrictions have not been confirmed by official sources.