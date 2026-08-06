Meghan Markle has apparently received a surprise welcome to a Royal family tradition thanks to King Charles as the estranged Duke and Duchess are invited to spend the traditional holiday with them.

During the whirlwind UK trip for King Charles III’s coronation, Meghan Markle had a surprise, although quick, meeting with the King and his wife Queen Camilla – but there is more. Reports suggest now the monarch, who is battling cancer, has invited Meghan, Harry, and their children Archie and Lilibet to Balmoral for the family’s customary festive season getaway.

According to reports, Meghan Markle sees the gesture as a major milestone, in her ongoing ‘battle’ with brother-in-law, Kate Middleton, a sister-in-law the Suits alum had a very frosty relationship with during her early days on the Firm.

“To Meghan, this feels hugely symbolic. There was a time when it seemed unthinkable that she would ever be invited back to Balmoral or Buckingham Palace,” one insider exclusively revealed.

“This invitation is the kind of thing that Meghan probably sees as huge personal revenge on Kate. “It’s like saying to Kate, ‘You and William will never out him.

We will not be excluded.’

Meghan believes that as soon as she’s given a glimpse of the Royal lifestyle, and given any kind of welcome, then this automatically proves that her approach is the only way.”