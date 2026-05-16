Meghan Markle Set to Make a Splash in Europe Following Princess Kate's Italy Tour

There’s buzzing speculation that Meghan Markle might be planning a return to the UK, potentially alongside Prince Harry, for the Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027.

This visit could mark a significant turning point for the Duchess, who hasn’t been back to the UK since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022. Sources close to Meghan suggest she’s feeling “newly energized” about returning to Britain and is determined to make a statement.

Rebuilding Bridges with Kate Middleton

As part of her UK return, Meghan is reportedly eager to mend fences with Princess Kate Middleton.

Insiders claim Meghan has reached out to Kate, hoping to reconcile and show the British public she’s moving forward. This potential reunion could also help ease tensions between Prince William and Prince Harry.

What’s Driving Meghan’s Return?

Meghan’s friends say she’s motivated by a desire to show the British public what they “threw away”. She’s working with top stylists to curate a impressive wardrobe for her visit, signaling she’s coming back on her terms.

Royal Family Dynamics

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton is reportedly ready to put the past behind her and start fresh in 2026. She’s looking to find common ground with Meghan and potentially open the door to forgiveness.

This could be a significant step towards healing the rift within the royal family.