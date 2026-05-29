Meghan Markle Reveals Archie and Lilibet's Nicknames

Meghan Markle has offered a rare, heartwarming glimpse into her family life by sharing the affectionate nicknames she uses for her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex, who shares her children with Prince Harry, recently opened up about the small, everyday details of raising her little ones in California. Rather than using their formal royal titles at home, Meghan revealed that she relies on sweet, casual pet names for the siblings.

What Are Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s Nicknames?

During a recent public conversation regarding family and parenting, Meghan casually dropped the charming names she uses when the cameras are off.

Prince Archie: Meghan fondly refers to her five-year-old son as “Arch.” It’s a short, classic shortening of his name that the family has used since he was a baby.

Princess Lilibet: For her three-year-old daughter, Meghan uses the ultra-sweet diminutive “Lili.” Interestingly, “Lilibet” itself was originally a childhood nickname for the late Queen Elizabeth II, making the further shortening to “Lili” a modern twist on a historic family name.

Did You Know? Prince Harry has also been heard using these nicknames in the past, confirming that “Arch” and “Lili” are staples in the Sussex household.

A Glimpse Into Sussex Family Life in Montecito

Since stepping back from senior royal duties and relocating to Montecito, California, Harry and Meghan have been fiercely protective of their children’s privacy. Public appearances by Archie and Lilibet are incredibly rare, making these subtle parenting updates highly endearing to royal followers worldwide.

Meghan’s latest revelation highlights how the couple is trying to provide a grounded, normal upbringing for their children, away from the rigid formalities of royal life in the UK.

Staying Connected with Royal Fans

While the Sussexes continue to build their personal brands and philanthropic ventures through the Archewell Foundation, these brief mentions of Archie and Lili remind fans of Meghan’s primary role as a dedicated mother. The revelation has quickly captured the hearts of royal enthusiasts online, proving that even royals favor simple, loving nicknames at home.