Meghan Markle shares family videos for 8th anniversary
- By Nida Faraz -
- May 21, 2026
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, recently offered the public an intimate glimpse into their personal lives to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary. On Tuesday, May 19, the Duchess took to Instagram to share a series of sweet, personal videos and unseen throwback photos highlighting the milestone. However, the unexpected digital “photo dump” has rapidly divided royal fans and commentators alike.
Inside Harry and Meghan’s Intimate Anniversary Celebration
In a series of heartwarming video clips, the couple celebrated at home alongside their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
One standout video featured Prince Harry carrying a replica of their famous 2018 lemon elderflower wedding cake topped with lit candles. As he walked toward Meghan Markle, the children could be heard singing, “Happy Anniversary to mama!” with Meghan playfully chiming in, “And papa!” The video concluded with a romantic moment as Meghan whispered “I love you” before they blew out the candles together.
Meghan also revealed a deeply sentimental anniversary present from Harry: a bronze statue of two penguins. She explained to the children that the gift dates back to their engagement party, where they threw a themed animal-onesie celebration.
Social Media Backlash: “Cringe” vs. “Captivating”
While Sussex loyalists were thrilled to receive a rare look at the family’s California life—including hearing the young royal children sing—the reception on social media has been highly polarized.
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The Critics: Many royal traditionalists labeled the move “cringe” and “unprecedented,” with critics arguing that releasing personal family videos on social media contradicts the couple’s long-standing demands for privacy. Some went as far as to call a specific mirror-selfie of the couple in their penguin onesies “ghastly” and suggested it “should have been redacted.”
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The Supporters: Conversely, fans praised the couple’s authenticity, citing the videos as proof of their enduring bond and a refreshing break from rigid royal protocol.
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A Quiet Reaction from the Palace
The public release comes amid reports of a continued chill between California and London. The Royal Family notably remained completely silent on social media regarding the couple’s eighth anniversary. Royal insiders have suggested that the total lack of public acknowledgment from King Charles, Prince William, and Princess Kate was a “very intentional message” signaling that relations between the Sussexes and the Firm remain deeply strained.
Despite the mixed public response and the ongoing royal rift, Meghan’s posts send a clear message to the world: she and Harry are focusing on their tight-knit family unit and celebrating their journey together, on their own terms.