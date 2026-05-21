Meghan Markle shares family videos for 8th anniversary

The Critics: Many royal traditionalists labeled the move “cringe” and “unprecedented,” with critics arguing that releasing personal family videos on social media contradicts the couple’s long-standing demands for privacy. Some went as far as to call a specific mirror-selfie of the couple in their penguin onesies “ghastly” and suggested it “should have been redacted.”

The Supporters: Conversely, fans praised the couple’s authenticity, citing the videos as proof of their enduring bond and a refreshing break from rigid royal protocol.

A Quiet Reaction from the Palace

The public release comes amid reports of a continued chill between California and London. The Royal Family notably remained completely silent on social media regarding the couple’s eighth anniversary. Royal insiders have suggested that the total lack of public acknowledgment from King Charles, Prince William, and Princess Kate was a “very intentional message” signaling that relations between the Sussexes and the Firm remain deeply strained.

Despite the mixed public response and the ongoing royal rift, Meghan’s posts send a clear message to the world: she and Harry are focusing on their tight-knit family unit and celebrating their journey together, on their own terms.