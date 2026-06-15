Meghan Markle shares heartwarming message for dad

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has released a sweet new message offering advice on how to show appreciation for fathers.

Published in the latest edition of her brand’s curated lifestyle newsletter, As Ever, the Duchess shared her personal recipe for a perfect, comforting morning dedicated to celebrating dad.

Meghan’s Perfect Recipe for Father’s Day Appreciation

In the newsletter, Meghan highlighted that a thoughtful, homemade gesture can mean more than a grand statement. Accompanied by a cozy visual of a bedside breakfast—complete with a buttery croissant, fresh juice, jam, a warm omelet, and fresh fruit—the Duchess offered a simple yet evocative suggestion for those looking to say “thank you” to the fathers in their lives.

“Whether you need a simple way to say ‘thank you’ to Dad or simply want to create a comforting morning moment — breakfast in bed is the perfect treat,” the newsletter reads.

Meghan also shared actionable tips for making the morning special, encouraging readers to gather their favorite morning baked goods, pair a flaky croissant with a swipe of her brand’s Strawberry Spread, and serve it alongside a fresh slice of fruit and a steaming cup of coffee or Herbal Lemon Ginger Tea.

A Soft, Loving Sign-Off

Concluding the curated guide, Meghan left subscribers with a warm reminder about the true power of simple, intimate family moments.

“Breakfast served bedside with a warm smile and a loving hug is a simple way to remind those we love how special they are,” she signed off.

The As Ever lifestyle brand continues to grow its digital footprint, offering a highly curated list of everyday luxury items ranging from custom candles, honey, and teas to artisanal jams and preserves.