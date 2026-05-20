Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary with a heartfelt at-home family celebration that included a touching tribute to their royal wedding day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked the special occasion on May 19 by recreating the famous lemon and elderflower wedding cake they served at their 2018 royal wedding at Windsor Castle.

Meghan, 44, gave fans a rare glimpse into the intimate family celebration through a series of Instagram Stories shared throughout the day.

One sweet clip showed Harry, 41, carrying a cake topped with candles while their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, sang “Happy anniversary to Mama!”

“And Papa!” Meghan could be heard adding as the family gathered around the kitchen island.

The celebration featured a lemon and elderflower cake inspired by the couple’s original royal wedding dessert, which was famously created by London baker Claire Ptak for their May 2018 wedding reception hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

Unlike traditional royal wedding cakes, Harry and Meghan’s original confection featured a more modern design and quickly became one of the memorable details from their wedding day.

Alongside the cake, Meghan also shared a romantic photo of herself with Harry in their kitchen as they celebrated together.

The couple’s children appeared to play a big role in the anniversary festivities, presenting homemade gifts and decorations for their parents.

Photos revealed colorful handmade poster boards, clay bowls labeled for “Mama and Papa,” and thoughtful keepsakes displayed around the kitchen.

One particularly personal gift appeared to come directly from Harry to Meghan – an envelope labeled “The One and Only” placed beside a bronze sculpture of two penguins cuddling together, a playful nod harked back to the secret engagement celebration the couple hosted in Norfolk shortly after Harry proposed in 2017.