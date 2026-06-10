Meghan Markle shares rare look inside California family life

The Duchess of Sussex is offering royal fans a sweet peek behind the curtain of her sunny California lifestyle. In a rare and candid update, Meghan Markle shared charming details about her home life with Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, proving that even a global style icon enjoys a beautifully normal family routine.

A Family of Different Tastes

Speaking dynamically about her expanding luxury lifestyle brand, As Ever, the 44-year-old Duchess opened up about her family’s daily dynamics in a viral social media clip. Highlighting the brand’s premium artisanal preserves, Meghan playfully revealed the household’s competing breakfast preferences.

“Everyone in my family has a different favorite,” Meghan shared with a smile. “My husband loves the raspberry, Lili loves the strawberry, and Archie likes both. And I like the marmalade.”

The lighthearted video also offered a sweet glimpse into the couple’s personal life, with Meghan affectionately using the candid family nicknames “Arch” and “Lil” for her son and daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

Royal Kids Inspire New Luxury Line

The focus on family comes as no surprise to followers of the Sussexes. Meghan has increasingly woven her roles as a mother and entrepreneur together, recently launching a duo of signature scent candles explicitly inspired by her children’s birthdays.

Signature Candle No. 506: Inspired by Prince Archie’s birthday on May 6th.

Signature Candle No. 604: Inspired by Princess Lilibet’s birthday on June 4th.

Both custom-crafted items retail at $64 and have quickly become fan favorites alongside her sell-out lines of hand-crafted chocolates, Napa Valley wines, and seasonal preserves.

Finding Normalcy in Montecito

Since stepping down as working senior members of the Royal Family in 2020 and relocating to their sprawling Montecito estate, Prince Harry and Meghan have consistently championed their vision of a private, community-focused life.

Despite intense media scrutiny, the couple remains deeply rooted in their Southern California community. In recent interviews, the Duchess defended their balanced lifestyle, highlighting her close ties to fellow local mothers, both working and stay-at-home.

“Once you get to know us, you’d see that we are just like any other parents,” Meghan previously noted, highlighting her commitment to providing Archie and Lilibet with a well-rounded, classic California upbringing. Between philanthropic efforts through the Archewell Foundation and building a high-end lifestyle empire, the Sussexes appear to be fully leaning into their American dream.