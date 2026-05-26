Meghan Markle shares rare update on Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle has offered a rare and heartwarming glimpse into her family life in Montecito, revealing the specific household treats her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are currently obsessed with.

In a new video shared on the official Instagram account for her lifestyle brand, As Ever, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about the everyday preferences of her family. Beyond showcasing the brand’s new collection of small-batch fruit spreads, the clip captured a sweet, unguarded side of royal parenting, complete with the adorable nicknames Meghan uses for her little ones behind closed doors.

The Sussex Family’s Favorite Kitchen Treats

According to the 44-year-old Duchess, breakfast time in the Sussex household is a highly customized affair.

“Everyone in my family has a different favorite,” Meghan shared in the casual social media update.

When it comes to her premium fruit preserves, the household is cheerfully divided:

Prince Harry: Reaches straight for the raspberry flavor.

Princess Lilibet (“Lil”): Is a massive fan of the classic strawberry spread.

Prince Archie (“Arch”): Can never quite make up his mind and happily eats both strawberry and raspberry.

Meghan Markle: Prefers a traditional marmalade to kickstart her morning.

The brand’s caption further highlighted that these small-batch creations are heavily inspired by the actual recipes Meghan has crafted in her own home kitchen over the years, featuring fruit-forward notes with a signature hint of tartness and lemon.

Growing Up in Montecito

This isn’t the first time the public has gotten a peek into how the young royals interact with their mother’s culinary ventures. In previous footage shared by the Duchess, a younger Princess Lilibet was seen taste-testing home-cooked preserves, giving her enthusiastic seal of approval by calling them “beautiful.”

From cultivating backyard vegetable patches to mixing up morning treats, Harry and Meghan continue to foster a grounded, nature-focused upbringing for Archie and Lilibet in California.