Meghan Markle shares relaxed garden snap

Meghan Markle, Duchess Sussex turned to her Instagram Stories to share some candid behind-the-scenes snaps and video footage from the Network 10 studios in Melbourne.

The top-secret guest spot was filmed in April 2026 during Prince Harry and Meghan’s four-day trip to Australia – their first trip to the Commonwealth nation in eight years.

The mother of two stepped onto the famous kitchen set alongside mainstays Poh Ling Yeow, Jean-Christophe Novelli, and Sofia Levin, serving as a replacement for fellow judge Andy Allen, who was out on paternity leave.

Tasking four home cooks to create dishes “fit for a Duchess”, Ms Markle, 41, challenged the home chefs to feature some of her go-to summer seasonal ingredients in their creations: citrus and honey.

Quick Takeaway: Although the theme was ” fit for a duchess”, the Sussex Duchessasked the hostess and cook to remain informal on the set.

“She insisted she wanted to be called ‘Meghan’ for the length of filming, rather than “Your Highness” or “Ma’am”.,” according to a show source.

Prince Harry’s Live Cameo Was A Show Highlight

The star-studded episode was a hit with fans and provided a rare laugh out of Ms Markle when husband Prince Harry, 39, made an surprise call into the program. From Canberra on a military veterans trip, Harry face-timed Meghan mid-way through a contestant’s testing round, saying, “Did the Duke of Sussex make it just in time… Can’t wait to taste this when I get back.”

Ms Markle giggled at her husband being live on air, telling the room, “My husband’s here!” and replied, “He likes cooking.” The couple briefly bantered about their preferences for culinary creations before Meghan had to focus on her judging duties.

Location: Network 10 studio, Melbourne, Australia

Challenge: 4 home cooks produced dishes with citrus and honey elements

Surprise call-in: Prince Harry dialed in from a visit to Canberra

Exclusive footage: Posted to Meghan’s social-media accounts

Fans were thrilled to get a taste of life behind the scenes on Meghan’s social platforms, with many applauding her approachable style throughout her “MasterChef” debut. While the move will likely spur conversations between royal commentators regarding Meghan’s branding and media strategy going forward, the reality program delivered ratings gold for Network 10.