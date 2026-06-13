Meghan Markle shares surprise redhead baby photo

Montecito, CA — Meghan Markle is giving royal fans a delightful glimpse into her family life. The Duchess of Sussex recently took to her official Instagram account to share a series of rare, candid snapshots featuring her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, highlighting a very distinct family trait.

In the heartwarming photos taken in the family’s Montecito rose garden, the Duchess captures her children enjoying the outdoors. The breakout stars of the photos? Archie and Lilibet’s vibrant, fiery red hair—a direct inheritance from their father, Prince Harry.

Meghan captioned the carousel of pictures with a touching tribute: “Sunday kind of love…with my little loves.”

The “Strong” Ginger Gene: Prince Harry’s Genetic Prediction

The new photographs put to rest any doubt about which side of the family the children take after. Both Archie and Lilibet have inherited the famous red locks from the Spencer side of the family, popularized by their late grandmother, Princess Diana.

Prince Harry has previously been quite candid about his surprise over his children’s hair color. During a past appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Duke of Sussex jokingly confessed that he thought his own genetics wouldn’t stand a chance:

“The ginger gene is a strong one! The Spencer gene is very, very strong. I actually really, genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship [with Meghan] that… there’s no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife’s genes, but I was wrong! Go gingers.”

Balancing Royal Privacy with Lifestyle Previews

Since ramping up her social media presence ahead of her highly anticipated lifestyle brand launch, As Ever, and her upcoming Netflix project, Meghan has subtly integrated glimpses of her private life into her public profile.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex famously keep Archie and Lilibet out of the intense media spotlight, these curated, sweet family moments give fans an authentic look at their quiet life in California. From Lilibet helping “Mama” get ready for trips to Archie playing soccer in the backyard with Prince Harry, the Sussex household is clearly embracing normal, everyday family joy.