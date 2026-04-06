Meghan Markle shares sweet Glimpse into Archie and Lilibet’s Easter celebrations

Meghan Markle has offered fans a heartwarming look into her family’s Easter celebrations, sharing rare footage of her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as they enjoyed the holiday at home in California.

Taking to Instagram on Easter Sunday, Meghan posted a series of short videos capturing the siblings immersed in festive activities. In one clip, four-year-old Lilibet is seen wearing pink bunny ears and a matching dress as she joins her older brother, six-year-old Archie, for an Easter egg hunt across a grassy garden.

Another moment shows the children strolling along a garden path with a family dog, while Lilibet carries a soft toy bunny. Archie, meanwhile, is seen getting creative as he decorates an Easter egg using a spinning toy device. Meghan kept the caption simple, writing, “Happy Easter!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)

The glimpse into their private family life comes as Prince Harry and Meghan continue to raise their children largely out of the public eye, making such appearances a rare treat for royal watchers.

While the Sussex family marked the holiday privately in the United States, senior members of the British royal family gathered in the U.K. for traditional Easter celebrations including Prince William, Kate Middleton, King Charles III and Queen Camilla.