Meghan Markle slaps down bankruptcy claims as Netflix deal falls apart

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are striking back at rumors that they are “wildly unhappy” and “heading toward bankruptcy” after the collapse of their $100 million Netflix deal, coupled with reports of her As Ever brand potentially facing a $7 million inventory crisis.

The Bankruptcy Claims: What Started the Rumor Mill

Dan Wakeford, a former People and Us Weekly editor, made the claim that the Sussexes are “fast running out of money and need a major change in their lifestyle within five years,” citing five anonymous sources in his Celebrity Intelligence newsletter. Meghan and Harry’s spokespeople, “clapped back” to these accusations, stating the couple are “not wildly unhappy” and “broke.”

Other insiders say the couple is “very leveraged,” spending millions every year on security, a $29 million Montecito mortgage, and staff, stating “Without it [the Netflix deal], and without massively curbing their spending, they could be headed for bankruptcy.”

Netflix Deal Ends: With Love, Meghan had “dismal” viewership

Insiders in the industry said there is “no appetite” to renew the Sussexes’ $100M deal when it expires in 2026 because the content has performed poorly. Meghan’s lifestyle series With Love, Meghan ranked 383rd on Netflix with only 5.3 million views in the first half of 2026.

A Netflix source admitted, “There was initial curiosity about them, but that’s evaporated. They have gone from buzzy to background noise.” Meghan’s show’s season 2 will air this fall, which has reportedly been listed as “a formality to fulfill contractual obligations.”

As Ever Brand: A $7 Million Jam, Tea Crisis

Meghan’s As Ever brand has faced its own set of problems. According to royal expert Alison Boshoff, the company could stand to lose over $7 million in jam, tea and flower sprinkles that are nearing expiration. Newsweek noticed that the traffic to As Ever’s website declined by 33% from January to April of 2026.

“Meghan just can’t move enough product and she can’t expect to sell things at full price with shortened expiration dates,” insiders told Woman’s Day. A source claims that As Ever could be “bankrupt by the end of the year” if sales don’t pick up.

US Popularity Crisis: “Running out of time”

According to royal commentator Tom Bower, Meghan “can’t earn any money anymore” and is at “an unfortunate crossroads.” Insiders have also reported that Prince Harry “can’t get over” the financial pressures, and Meghan wants him to be “equally invested in building their brand” instead of writing it off as “too Hollywood.”

“Every time they think they’re making progress, along comes another setback and it puts them both in a foul mood,” an insider revealed to The News.

Meghan and Harry’s Response: Denying all of the claims

The couple’s team has denied the bankruptcy rumors, stating they are false. There are no public records in any US or UK court documents indicating that Meghan has been through a bankruptcy case or fled from debts.