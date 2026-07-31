Meghan Markle sparks fury with latest move involving her kids

Social media users were sparked with another argument regarding privacy and celebrity branding following recent photos of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet shared on line. An argument sparked over recently circulating photos following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s most recent European trip.

Online posts immediately divided royal watchers, with some on X (formally known as Twitter) asking questions of children’s clothing seen at these gatherings, including the family’s visit to Princess Diana’s grave site located at Althorp.

Online criticism: “While some users argued that by calling out and specifically naming brands on the children’s wear it is compromising their privacy and the commercialization of the royal branding, others cited that keeping up with trends and tracking royal fashion has always been an internet phenomenon perpetuated by royal fan accounts and not necessarily a partnership with any commercial entity.

A number of commenters also called out the children’s attire as common items seen in mass market stores to promote their notion of a royal commercial partnership as speculation.

Background on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced in early 2020 that they would be stepping down from their posts as senior members of the British Royal Family.

Their decision followed years of conflict with the British tabloids and the press, whom the couple claims, have targeted them with negative press over the years; The couple made the move to California with their two children-five-year-old Prince Archie and three-year-old Princess Lilibet.

Since their decision to live abroad, the public continues to be fascinated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their two children.