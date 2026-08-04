Meghan Markle sparks speculation with mysterious diamond ring

Meghan Markle has once again captured royal watchers’ attention and this time with a striking pear-shaped diamond ring estimated to be worth as much as £140,000.

The Duchess of Sussex showcased her culinary skills in the latest edition of her newsletter, preparing a summer dessert using products from her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

While demonstrating the recipe outdoors, Meghan mixed Raspberry Preserve with ice cream, crumbled shortbread and edible flowers, describing the sweet treat as “gorgeous” with “a touch of whimsy.”

However, it wasn’t the dessert that became the focus of online discussion.

Dressed in a white pencil skirt and matching linen vest, Meghan accessorized with her Welsh gold wedding band on her left hand, but noticeably did not wear her iconic trilogy engagement ring, which features diamonds from Botswana and the late Princess Diana’s personal collection.

Instead, she wore a large pear-shaped diamond ring on her right hand alongside a gold band, prompting widespread speculation on social media.

“We need to talk about that pear-shaped diamond honey!!!” one fan wrote on X, while another commented, “I hope it was a gift from Harry.” A third added, “Cannot believe Meghan has had this massive pear-shaped diamond for months and months and no one has been able to identify it yet.”

The Duchess first debuted the ring in February 2026 when she attended the NBA All-Star Game with Prince Harry. Since then, she has continued to wear the piece during several public appearances.