Meghan Markle speaks to her estranged father amid health crisis

British royal family member Meghan Markle has allegedly contacted her father, who had surgery to amputate his leg.

Thomas Markle, the duchess’s father, was transported to the hospital and later underwent three hours of surgery on Wednesday.

In fact, it has been reportedly claimed that she has made contact with Prince Harry, despite the fact that the two have been at odds since she married him in 2018.

Meghan has spoken to her father, a royal representative told People, as the sources said, “I can confirm she has reached out to her father.”

The mother-of-two is thought to have contacted her father following his surgery after the health crisis deepened, even though the source took a pardon to provide any other information.

However, it has been disclosed that a blood clot was treated by amputating Thomas Markle’s leg below the knee.

The Daily Mail reported on the procedure and disclosed that his father’s sole desire is to see his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan Markle was only 2 years old, notably, when her parents split and later concluded their divorce in 1987.

It is pertinent to note that Thomas was wed to Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, who maintains a close bond with the duchess and has a positive connection with her son-in-law, Prince Harry.

