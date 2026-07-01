Meghan Markle steals spotlight with viral hike clip

The internet is drawing intense comparisons between the Princess of Wales and the Meghan Markle once again, following a historic athletic achievement by Princess Catherine.

Over the weekend, Princess Kate successfully completed the rigorous National Three Peaks Challenge, trekking 23 grueling miles to scale the highest mountains in Scotland, England, and Wales-all in under 24 hours. As global praise poured in for Kate’s fundraising efforts for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, an old video of Meghan Markle navigating a hillside began trending sharply on social media.

Inside Princess Kate’s Historic ‘Royal First’ Climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, and Snowdon back-to-back is a feat reserved for serious hikers.

Supported by local Mountain Rescue teams, Princess Catherine undertook the trek solo, raising substantial funds for cancer research and treatment. Kensington Palace confirmed that the expedition marks a historic royal milestone, making Kate the first member of the Royal Family on record to officially complete the Three Peaks Challenge.

Upon crossing the finish line, she was greeted by Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, alongside her parents and brother. The official royal social channels celebrated the achievement with a public message reading: “Congratulations to The Princess of Wales.”

Why the Meghan Markle Hiking Video Resurfaced As royal enthusiasts flooded platforms like X and TikTok to praise Kate’s endurance, critics and fans alike quickly brought the Duchess of Sussex into the conversation.

A clip from Prince Harry and Meghan’s 2022 Netflix docuseries began making rounds again, showcasing a completely different approach to the great outdoors. In the clip, Meghan is seen carefully sliding down a steep, dirt hillside on her hands and bottom. Prince Harry can be heard joking in the background: “She’s happy to go up the hill, but hates going down the hill.”

Meghan laughingly replies, “We don’t have that much far to go,” before Harry flips the camera to show the remaining path ahead. Social Media Divided Over Royal Comparisons The stark contrast between Princess Kate’s 23-mile mountain endurance feat and Meghan’s casual, cautious hill-slide sparked an instant divide among royal watchers. Some social media users poked fun at the Duchess, with one user writing: “Thank goodness she never attempted the National 3 peak climb with Princess Catherine… She’d still be there.”

Another commented on the technique, stating, “That’s a very easy hill to go down.

You step down sideways…

She’s ridiculous.”

However, many fans jumped to Meghan’s defense, calling out the online community for pitting the two women against one another over a harmless, years-old clip. “Can you not praise the Princess of Wales without trying to degrade and belittle the Duchess of… Sussex at the same time?”

one defender posted. “Good grief, Catherine’s achievement should be applauded on its own merit. Insulting Meghan at the same time is not the flex you think it is.”

Ultimately, while the internet remains locked in its usual debate, Princess Kate’s historic trek stands alone as a massive victory for cancer advocacy.