Meghan Markle stuns in Princess Diana’s diamond earrings

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a rare red-carpet appearance in Victoria, British Columbia. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were at the 40th Anniversary Gala of the David Foster Foundation at Tuesday night and the Black-tie event helped to raise money and support for the Foundation that offers financial aid for families to enable their children the ability to have a life saving organ transplants.

The Duchess’s attire for the night-time festivities paid homage to the late mother-in-law, the Duke and Duchess stepped out in timeless evening wear. Prince Harry sport a classic black tux complete with a white dress shirt and a black bow-tie while the Duchess dazzled in a sleek and sophisticated black, one-shouldered column dress designed byCanadian designer Greta Constantine and her dark hair neatly pull back into a sleek bun.

A Beautiful Throw Back to a Royal Legacy-The Diana Legacy Butterfly Earrings

While both Harry and Meghan pulled off a monochromatic look that evoked pure sophistication they chose jewelry that brought the night to a full-stop: Meghan honored the late Princess of Wales with her infamous butterfly-shape diamond and sapphire stud earrings.

To complete the luxurious look, they simply adorned her lobes with minimalist earrings and a chic gold bangle bracelet and delicate ring were a complement but not attention, keeping the vintage diamonds shining and stealing the show all on their own.

Meghan and her prince returned not just to Canada but to close personal friends David Foster and singer-actress wife, Katharine McPhee who went to high school together and worked on the stage for the local production in Los Angeles with childhood playmates. Prince Harry has formed his own bond with music producer Foster who referred his friendship with Harry as like a father and son.

The happy couples also relied on Foster’s, as McPhee noted “little bit of the help,” to have a private refuge on Canada’s Vancouver Island where Harry and Meghan temporarily took over up base once they took stepped down from working royal roles for the British family in late 2019.

After the opulent gala Prince Meghan let fans see some of the evening highlights online which include’ a sweet’s selfie the couple took on there on journey into the evening and some of behind- the -scene footage while inside the charity event. In one snippet, fans noticed the happy couples saying Hello to traditional pipers and drummers they passed down the hallway and she excitedly explained,” My husband just loves bagpipes!” To which he seemed to glow and grinned from side to side when greeting.

The appearance ends off on a high note with this couple as it caps a wonderfully summery trip that the Duke and Duchess have had traveling Europe with there children and visiting Princess Diana’s ancestral home the week before their celebration of Meghan’s big b-day, the fourth of August when she will turn 45. They also hit up the “Summer of You” Tour to France and Germany celebrating the Invictus Games, in addition to having enjoyed time on the French Riviera,.