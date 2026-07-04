Meghan Markle suffers fresh $145 million setback amid Piers Morgan feud

Piers Morgan has reportedly dealt a significant blow to his long-standing rival, Meghan Markle, through a major financial milestone.

At the core of the issue is the highly publicized dispute between the Duchess of Sussex and Morgan—a long-time and outspoken critic of Meghan Markle—which peaked in March 2021 following her interview with Oprah Winfrey. Recently, Morgan’s media firm, Uncensored, raised $27 million in a fresh round of capital funding, increasing the company’s overall valuation to nearly $145 million.

During an appearance on The Karl Stefanovic Show, Morgan disclosed the financial achievement, stating, “It’s got 4.5 million subscribers now, and generates a lot of cash from advertising and sponsorships.”

The funding round was spearheaded by Raine Ventures and Antenna Group. Notable strategic investors include British billionaires Simon and David Reuben, as well as Rupert Murdoch’s daughter, Elisabeth Murdoch. This substantial influx of cash demonstrates Uncensored’s success in becoming a highly profitable enterprise.

“I knew I had to build a business which would actually, in the end, become much less reliant on me,” Morgan explained. “So I decided to take Uncensored as the brand of the business. We’ve just done World Cup Uncensored… and that’s blown up as well. We’re doing bigger numbers than Gary Lineker’s show, which Netflix paid $14 million for. We don’t pay anyone to market our content. We do it all ourselves.”

Morgan noted that in the mere 18 months since launching the independent venture, the company’s value has risen to nearly $150 million, adding, “I think the sky’s the limit for this stuff.”

The firm’s valuation is now worth over 100 times his former annual ITV salary. Commentators have framed this massive success as a symbolic setback for Meghan Markle, given that the free-speech controversy surrounding her originally prompted Morgan’s dramatic departure from ITV’s Good Morning Britain back in March 2021.