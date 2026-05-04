Meghan Markle made a rare solo appearance over the weekend, travelling to Chicago to attend a special family milestone for her godson.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted at a First Communion ceremony held at the Holy Name Cathedral on Saturday, where she joined families and friends to celebrate the occasion.

According to reports, the child is the son of one of Meghan’s close college friends, and she serves as his godmother.

Photos shared on social media showed Meghan, 44, dressed in an understated beige turtleneck, smiling as children processed down the aisle. Witnesses noted that she kept a low profile throughout the visit, arriving early and taking a seat among other attendees without seeking special arrangements or a private entrance.

The visit marked a brief return to a city that holds personal significance for Meghan, who studied at Northwestern University from 1999 to 2003. She graduated with a degree in theatre and international studies before embarking on her acting career.

Sources confirmed that Meghan travelled alone for the event and has since returned to her home in Montecito, California, where she lives with her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children.

The outing comes just days before a family celebration, as the couple’s son, Prince Archie, is set to turn seven on May 6. Meghan previously marked his birthday by sharing a heartfelt social media post, giving fans a glimpse into their private family life.