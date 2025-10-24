Meghan Markle teases exciting announcement in mysterious orchard clip: 'Save the Date’

Looks like Meghan Markle has something big coming soon!

The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram account on Thursday, October 23, to share a mysterious video of herself, teasing a major announcement for her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

In the clip, Meghan Markle could be seen walking through a sunlit orchard wearing a sleeveless black dress with a cream knit draped over her shoulders.

The video then showed her reaching up to touch a tree branch before the screen fades to the As Ever logo – a palm tree flanked by two birds inside an octagon. This was followed by the words “As ever” and “Save the date October 28th.”

While it has not been revealed what the date actually refers to, it is expected to hint at either a new product launch or a seasonal campaign.

Meghan Markle launched her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, in April 2025 in collaboration with Netflix. The brand describes itself as a “curated lifestyle brand” offering home and kitchen products.

The first batch, which sold out within hours of going live, features a wide range of products like a pancake and crêpe mix, shortbread cookie mix with flower sprinkles, raspberry and apricot spreads, orange blossom honey, lemon ginger tea and a Napa Valley rosé.

Megahn Markle expanded her brand in August with the release of the 2024 Napa Valley Rosé.