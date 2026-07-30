Meghan Markle teases new launch after King Charles visit

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, shared a preview of an upcoming product from her lifestyle brand As Ever. In a brief video preview shared to the official As Ever Instagram account, Meghan is captured gleaning blackberries from a sunny garden while wearing a summer dress and carrying a straw basket.

The clip was paired with a caption that read, “A taste of late summer is also here.

Something sweet is arriving soon.”

The latest teaser, which has many speculating about a possible new fruit preserve or jam launch, is a nod to the first set of As Ever products launched by the Duchess, which included a collection of artisanal spreads, wild honey and a curated tea collection.

Returning to the Scene After a royal reprieve All activity on the As Ever platforms had been paused while Meghan was visiting with her family in Britain, including an outing with King Charles III and Queen Camilla while the tour was accompanied by her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in the UK.

This social media engagement is a reminder of the Duchess’s renewed commitment to her personal brand and her re-engagement with a digital space.

In addition to her return to Instagram, Meghan recently made headlines for her guest stint as a judge on ‘MasterChef Australia,’ which was filmed earlier in the royal tour.

What We can anticipate from the new ‘As Ever’ late-summer drop While no date or specific item has yet to be released officially by the Duchess, fans can expect the following from the late summer drop.

The collection seems to focus on a seasonally-inspired, fruit preserve or spread that complements ‘late summer.’ Previous releases from As Ever included the popular raspberry jam, floral honeys and artisanal teas.

In a similar vein to previous launches of this fruit, we anticipate that As Ever is producing this new release in very limited batches available through their official website, only, or the AS EVER site.

The brand philosophy and initial product line suggest that a culinary creation that enhances the experience of home life, hospitality, and elevated day-to-day routines would fit in. Fans of the Duchess are avidly following updates on social media to learn about her latest business endeavor for her lifestyle brand.