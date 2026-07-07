Meghan Markle throws cold water on reunion hopes

Speculation is high as Prince Harry arrived in the United Kingdom on Monday, with royal fans eagerly awaiting any indications of a potential family peace. However, new reports claim that a hoped-for private conversation between the Duke of Sussex and the Princess of Wales may no longer be happening, Meghan Markle throws cold water onto Kate Middleton’s plans.



An anonymous insider claims Kate Middleton was privately hoping to get alone time with Harry during his trip in a bid to “talk sense into him”.

The reported goal of this private conversation would have been to try and initiate an apology and open communication between Harry and his older brother, Prince William.

But that hope now appears to have evaporated with reports indicating Meghan’s presence has changed the “whole dynamic”. “Kate had hoped to get Harry alone for a heart-to-heart, to talk sense into him,” the insider explained. “But that won’t happen with Meghan by his side.”

The insider also claimed that tensions are “high” and “lack of trust” “won’t help”.

Commentators suggest that when Meghan is present, the dynamic “really shifts and casual encounters become more awkward”.

The Duke of Sussex’s return to the UK hasn’t been entirely smooth, with recent reports also suggesting his previous plan to stay at a royal residence had been “pulled from under his feet.”