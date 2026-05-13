Meghan Markle Unveils Fresh Chapter as Princess Kate Embarks on Italian Sojourn

Meghan Markle has given her social media a fresh look, updating her Instagram profile picture and sharing a sneak peek into her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The Duchess of Sussex showcased her relaxed side, lounging on a comfy couch in grey slacks and a white tee, with the caption “Welcome to the World of As ever”.

This move comes as As Ever’s website gets a new look, featuring new products and clips of Meghan.

Meghan said in a message, which closely mirrored her initial post on Instagram on Monday: “What began with fruit from Meghan’s garden, simmered into preserves in her home kitchen, has inspired our curated collections to bring surprise and delight to your everyday.”

She then listed a number of products available to purchase on the As Ever website, including the Signature Candle Collection and the Complete As Ever Pantry, featuring spreads, teas, candles and spice kits.

The brand, launched in 2025, focuses on curated collections that bring surprise and delight to everyday life.

What’s Next for As Ever?

Expansion into new markets, including the UK.

Launch of new products, such as candles and wine.

Collaboration with other brands and designers.

Meghan’s brand revamp coincides with Princess Kate’s Italy tour, marking a busy period for the royals. Meanwhile, Meghan’s cookbook, set to release in 2026, promises to share her personal recipes and home secrets.