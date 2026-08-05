Meghan Markle unveils heartwarming childhood connection to Lilibet ahead of new documentary debut

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, recently shared a nostalgic personal discovery connecting her own upbringing in Los Angeles directly to her daughter, Princess Lilibet.

As she prepares for the upcoming release of her latest executive-produced documentary, Meghan revealed an unexpected full-circle moment that occurred while dropping Lilibet off for her first day of preschool.

The Duchess explained that she crossed paths with another parent at the school, only to realize that they had both been members of the same Girl Scout troop together decades ago. Describing the surprise reunion as a sweet and nostalgic experience, she highlighted how the encounter instantly bridged her past with her current journey as a mother.

This heartwarming memory resurfaced during promotional discussions for Cookie Queens, a coming-of-age documentary produced through Prince Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions. Directed by Alysa Nahmias, the film follows four young Girl Scouts navigating the excitement and pressures of the organization’s famous annual cookie-selling season while building leadership, financial literacy, and entrepreneurial skills.

Growing up in California, Meghan was active as a Brownie and Junior Girl Scout, with her mother, Doria Ragland, even serving as her troop leader. Reflecting on her early years in the organization, the Duchess noted how participating in youth programs instilled foundational values that continue to shape her approach to work and parenting.

The project carries significant personal meaning for the Duchess, serving both as Archewell Productions’ first theatrical release and as an inspiring example for her five-year-old daughter.

Meghan expressed that producing the film resonates even more deeply now that she is raising a young girl, emphasizing her desire to nurture Lilibet into a confident, strong, and goal-oriented individual.

With Cookie Queens set to hit theaters on August 7, the film highlights how childhood experiences and strong female role models play a vital role in empowering the next generation of leaders.