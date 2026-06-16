Meghan Markle ‘upset’ over Prince Harry’s NBA finals seating

Meghan Markle allegedly less than thrilled with Prince Harry’s solo NBA Finals outing, but it is not for the reason that many might expect.

The Duke of Sussex surprised royal watchers by appearing alone to cheer on Game 5 of the showdown between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs. According to insiders Meghan was unbothered by the Prince enjoying a boys night at a sports game, but was infuriated about where he was seated in the arena.

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Meghan is reportedly “absolutely furious” with Harry about his seating arrangements, according to media commentator Rob Shuter on Naughty But Nice. But Shuter claims Meghan’s ire is not because Harry was attending a sports event without her, rather she is bothered by the Hollywood optics and brand imaging. Shuter reported that The Prince, not front row courtside with movie and music A-list, was photographed sitting several rows back from the game.

“Meghan notices everything when it comes to image,” one source reportedly said. “Meghan sees that from sitting in back it sends a message about who is who and what is what.”

Optics, image and the Sussex brand

For a couple that strives to present the best image and brand for themselves to the public, the seating arrangement has been seen by royal watchers and commentators alike as being an affront to the high-powered brand image the Sussex’s are working so hard to uphold. Being seated a few rows behind the A-list courtside crew at the game, who included a lot of big movie stars and musicians, was apparently not the impression the couple is hoping to project.

It was no doubt a normal night of watching a basketball game for Prince Harry, however, the solo outing appears to be a continuation of how he and his wife, Meghan Markle, are navigating their royal responsibilities and the constant media attention.