Meghan Markle urged to focus on 'new memories'

The Meghan Markle and Prince Harry facing fresh scrutiny as rumors circulate about a potential family return to the United Kingdom. With speculation mounting over a summer visit to Balmoral and preparations underway for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, royal commentators are offering critical advice on how the couple should navigate their return.

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede recently shared his insights on the hurdles Meghan Markle might face, warning that her approach to the British public and the Royal Family will be crucial to avoiding further controversy.

The Pitfalls of Looking Back

Speaking on the potential return, Ede emphasized that public perception of the Duchess remains sensitive following years of frosty relations and a highly publicized rift.

“The biggest mistake Meghan could make would be appearing defensive or attempting to address past controversies during the visit,” Ede noted.

With reports suggesting King Charles is eager to spend meaningful time with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, experts argue that the trip must prioritize family reconciliation over clearing the air regarding past grievances.

“This visit should be about creating new memories rather than reopening old wounds,” Ede added.

A History of Frosty Ground

Meghan’s relationship with the UK has remained complex since she and Prince Harry stepped back as working royals in 2020. The Duchess has notably absent from the UK since attending the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

Even during brief stopovers, the tension has been palpable. Rumors from May 2024 claimed that during a logistical layout at London’s Heathrow Airport en route to Nigeria, Meghan chose to remain inside the VIP Windsor Suite rather than step outside the airport gates, leaving Prince Harry to handle his brief local commitments solo.

The Road to the 2027 Invictus Games

While personal family visits to see King Charles remain speculative, a professional return to the UK is firmly on the horizon for the Sussexes. Birmingham was officially selected to host the 2027 Invictus Games, marking a major homecoming for Prince Harry’s flagship international sporting event for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women.As countdown events and logistical planning ramp up over the next year, the couple will inevitably find themselves back in the British spotlight. Whether they can use the opportunity to build a bridge with the public—and the palace—depends entirely on their strategy moving forward.