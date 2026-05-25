The Duchess of Sussex is taking a highly calculated approach to her career pivot. Recent developments show that Meghan Markle’s business plans are increasingly reliant on weaving her personal narrative, high-profile lifestyle, and residual royal status into a commercial empire.

Following a series of media shifts—including the conclusion of her brand’s initial promotional partnership with Netflix—the Duchess is quietly adjusting her strategy to ensure her lifestyle brand, As Ever, achieves independent global success.

A Strategic Pivot to the “Rent-a-Royal” Model?

Insiders reveal that Meghan is looking to maximize her unique positioning in the United States by appearing as a modern, high-profile figure at exclusive, affluent events and major charitable functions.

While critics suggest this blurs the line between philanthropy and commercial self-promotion, brand experts note the undeniable appeal:

Global Recognition: Affluent hosts are drawn to the unique blend of Hollywood celebrity and British royal connection.

Elite Networking: These appearances double as strategic networking opportunities to fund and elevate her commercial ventures.

Financial Independence: With an expensive California lifestyle to maintain, establishing a steady stream of independent revenue has become a top priority for the Sussexes.

“People around Meghan insist she sees these appearances as strategic networking and brand-building opportunities… the title and royal links still carry enormous cachet in certain circles.”

Global Ambitions vs. Financial Caution

Meghan’s entrepreneurial vision isn’t limited to the US. She has set her sights on aggressive international expansion for As Ever, targeting competitive markets including the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia.

However, this ambitious blueprint has reportedly brought some internal debate: