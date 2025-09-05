Meghan Markle’s interview goes viral after ‘fake laughter’ claims

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has found herself in an awkward spotlight after royal fans raised questions about her latest interview, which is now going viral.

Royal Family- Latest Updates

The Duchess of Sussex appeared in a conversation with Bloomberg’s Emily Chang on YouTube, where viewers claimed a laugh track had been added to the viral video.

Meghan Markle was speaking about her self-confidence when the exchange took place, and some observers argued that one loud laugh did not appear to come from her or the host.

The suggestion that an extra laugh was edited in led to a wave of online discussion. While Meghan Markle was dealing with the unusual claims, the now viral interview also touched on her use of her surname.

Meghan Markle explained that after her marriage, she has used Sussex as a family name for herself and her children, in line with long-standing royal practice.

The Duchess of Sussex told viewers that it was the name she and Prince Harry now share with their young family. The approach follows the custom of royals adopting their titles as surnames, a tradition seen across generations.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The comments mean Meghan Markle has clarified again how she uses her title and name, while also facing scrutiny over the tone of her recorded interview. Despite the speculation, supporters note that Meghan Markle continues to present herself openly in public conversations.

With the Duchess often under close observation, the latest debate shows how even small details of her appearances can capture attention.

This is not the only controversy or setback in the life of the Duchess of Sussex, as the future of Meghan Markle’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan looks increasingly uncertain after failing to enter Netflix’s top ten most-watched shows of the week.

Fresh betting odds from Pundit Arena suggest the programme could be cancelled after just two seasons, dealing a major setback to Meghan Markle’s ambitions in television.

The lifestyle series, which returned on 26 August with episodes featuring candle making and floral design alongside celebrity guests, has not delivered the same impact as its debut run.

According to the latest Netflix figures, With Love, Meghan struggled to attract viewers, fuelling speculation that Netflix may be preparing to end the series.