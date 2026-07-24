Meghan Markle vs The Palace: The bullying claims that won’t go away

The relationship between Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and the British royal family has constantly dominated the discourse. The allegations of palace bullying leveled by former palace aides against the Duchess remain one of the most controversial of her brief stint as a working royal.

The claims led to unprecedented inquiry by the Buckingham Palace, revealing how vast the communication, working and professional standards gulf was between the Sussexes and the entire royal staff.

A comprehensive view of the controversy

The alleged email and leaked news:

This crisis came to light with a report stating an internal email written in 2018 by Jason Knauf, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s then-communications secretary had been leaked. The communication, written to the officials of the palace, read about the mistreatment of his colleague, suggesting emotional stress and high staff turnover among aides of the Duchess.

The defense of the Sussexes and counter- allegations:

Following the publication of these reports, the Duke and Duchess’s spokesman released a statement citing saddened over the issue, adding that Meghan, having been herself a victim to widespread media criticism, was keen to support any individual in a similar situation. The couple’s lawyers claimed a staff member was dismissed over misconduct and argued that the leaks were deliberately timed to influence public opinion against them.

HR inquiries and changing internal working environment:

After the raging media controversy of March 2021, the Buckingham Palace announced a self-funded external review with a view to audit existing policies, review human resources policies and establish whether any lessons had been learned relating to staff in royal households. Although the report’s findings have never been publicly disclosed, royal officials said it made recommendations and has led to improved internal workplace standards, grievances handling and support of members of staff.

The different experiences within the palace

The episode brought into sharp contrast quite a lot of differences. The former workers and staff cited highly demanding conditions and long working hours as sources of burnout for junior personal aides, while the couple and their supporters described culture shock from America’s business world leading to a lack of support in shielding aides from media intrusions. Although both sides are in agreement about a tense working environment, they blame each other.

Repercussions on the royal brand

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still involved with independent media endeavors, foundations, commercial deals and social media platforms back in the US, ongoing talks about their time in the U.K have remained a point of controversy and this inquiry represents the difficulties faced by traditional institutions like the monarchy as it navigates modern workplace culture and international audiences.