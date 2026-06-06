Meghan Markle warned over 'self-serving' marketing tactics

Meghan Markle is walking a tightrope with her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, as marketing experts warn that her recent social media shift risks alienating audiences who are quick to spot “engineered” family content.

The Duchess of Sussex has recently increased the presence of her children, particularly her daughter Princess Lilibet, on social media. While the strategy aims to soften her image and ground her luxury brand in family values, PR and brand strategists suggest the move might be backfiring by appearing more calculated than authentic.

The Risk of a ‘Founder-Led’ Brand

According to content marketing expert Aidan van Vuuren, the Duchess is navigating a precarious digital landscape. While Meghan’s current marketing efforts try to convey that “this is a family story, not a celebrity vehicle,” the execution faces intense public scrutiny.

“The risk, as with any founder-led lifestyle brand, is that audiences are increasingly sharp at spotting family content that serves the brand first,” Van Vuuren pointed out.

He emphasized that Meghan’s primary hurdle moving forward is ensuring her lifestyle content feels “effortless rather than engineered.”

A Strategic Shift Away from Privacy

The sudden inclusion of her children marks a stark departure from the strict privacy stance previously maintained by Meghan and Prince Harry. Industry insiders note that this pivot is anything but accidental.

Megan Dooley, head of the London-based TAL Agency, observed a distinct change in the Duchess’s public relations approach. Looking closely at the content, Dooley suggested these social media appearances are:

Highly Selective: Every post serves a broader commercial purpose.

Intentional: Moving away from casual, off-the-cuff updates.

Strategically Curated: Aimed at rebranding the Sussexes’ image.

“Meghan Markle is allowing more of a glimpse behind the curtain into their family life—carefully curated, of course—to support the positioning of the As Ever lifestyle brand as warm and aspirational, with its roots in home, motherhood, and authenticity,” Dooley explained.

Can ‘As Ever’ Succeed Without the Royal Mystique?

The branding critique comes amidst wider commentary regarding the growth of the Sussexes’ American ventures. With As Ever attempting to cement itself in the luxury lifestyle market, critics argue that relying heavily on curated family glimpses might not be enough to sustain a retail empire.

For Meghan, the challenge lies in balancing commercial viability with genuine authenticity—a formula that today’s media-savvy consumer demands.