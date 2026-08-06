Inside Meghan Markle's 45th birthday: The custom mahjong cake and heartfelt family tributes

A birthday isn’t a special milestone without a fabulous cake, and Meghan Markle’s cake on her 45th birthday celebration was certainly one-of-a-kind.

Taken from a social media post by her close friend and fashion designer Tracy Robbins, images showcase a layered cake celebrating Meghan’s newfound interest in mahjong. Adorned with delicate pink flowers and finely rendered tile art, the cake also features an image of a tiny hummingbird – a symbol prominent in the Sussex home.

Who is the ‘Maj Squad’?

The game of mahjong is now a deep source of connection for Meghan and her best friends. During her Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, revealed how she hosts regular mahjong game nights in the comfort of her Montecito home alongside a close-knit list of friends, which includes Tracy Robbins, Victoria Jackson, and Jennifer Rudolph Walsh. Robbins took to Instagram to give Meghan an update on her birthday with an authentic birthday message alongside pictures of the magnificent cake and games played: “Happy birthday to my partner in crime.

Love doing life with you one bam bird at a time.

Love you @meghan” – Tracy Robbins on Instagram.

Meghan Markle’s 45th Birthday Celebration

Along with private events, The Duchess of Sussex offered a personal update on her social media accounts, which included a picture of her jovially leaping into a pool with the caption: “Thank you for the birthday love!” Her own lifestyle brand, As Ever, shared an adorable picture of a very young Meghan, urging followers to light their brand’s signature No. 084 candle in honor of the Duke and Duchess’s wife.