Meghan’s best friend touches hearts with emotional message

Meghan Markle’s Best Friend Kelly McKee Zajfen Drops Heartfelt Message on 4-Year Anniversary Of Son’s Death, She reflected on time passing and the reality of having lost a child.

Zajfen took to Instagram to share her tribute to Georgie, who died unexpectedly in July 2022, due to an unknown illness that caused a fatal reaction. She reflected on time passing and the reality of having lost a child.

“Four years.

I don’t believe grief keeps time,” Kelly McKee Zajfen captioned a photo of Georgie’s photo. “It has been four years today since Georgie died, but that number does not make sense to me. Time keeps on moving forward, the loss doesn’t. Grief does not follow a calendar; it simply is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly McKee Zajfen (@_heartmom_)

It becomes a part of you.”

Turning a Day of Sadness into a Day of Support In spite of this heartbreaking anniversary, the model and activist declared she wants to transform a day of sorrow into a day to spread love and help other families who need it. “As heartbreaking as this day is, I never want it to be recognized just for the heartbreak,” she wrote. “I want this to be a day to sends out love.

To remind ourselves that some lives, even the shortest ones, can make the longest ripple.” Call for $9 Donations to CHLA In honor of Georgie’s life and memory, Zajfen encouraged friends, fans and supporters to donate to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), which they chose because they are asking for a donation of $9 to honor the nine years Georgie spent on earth.

It’s an important cause to them as CHLA has supported Georgie’s twin sister Lily for her entire life with a pacemaker from when she was younger, and they will be supporting future patients long after her.

“CHLA has cared for his twin sister Lily for most of her life and still caring for her today and will continue to care for children and families for a lifetime to come,” she continued.

“I miss you everyday, Georgie.”

The close friend of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, uses her platform to continue her advocacy for children’s healthcare and foster care.