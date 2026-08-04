Meghan Markle is expected to mark her 45th birthday with a low-key celebration surrounded by her closest loved ones, as experts look ahead to what could be the next chapter in the Duchess of Sussex’s personal and professional journey.

The Duchess – who turns 45 on August 4 – has plenty to celebrate after a year filled with both challenges and successes. Meghan continues to enjoy life in California with her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, while also expanding her work outside the royal family.

A friend told HELLO! that Meghan planned to spend her birthday enjoying a “chilled day surrounded by loved ones,” taking time to celebrate privately with her family.

The birthday milestone comes after a busy period for Meghan, who recently returned from a family holiday in the UK and Portugal. She also made a public appearance in Los Angeles at a screening of Cookie Queens, a documentary about Girl Scouts produced by Archewell Productions, the company she founded with Prince Harry.

In recent months, Meghan’s professional ventures have continued to attract attention. Her lifestyle brand As Ever has grown, and her appearance as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia reportedly boosted interest in the program.

As Meghan enters a new year, experts believe she may focus on building a clearer identity around her business and media projects.