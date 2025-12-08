Meghan Markle’s business goals hindering revival of royal ties?

Meghan Markle’s commercial objectives are at odds with her husband, Prince Harry’s, desire to mend royal bridges, according to a royal specialist.

Kinsey Schofield, a royal expert, talking to Fox News Digital, cautioned Prince Harry that the royal family will continue their distance as long as Meghan Markle utilizes her royal titles for business purposes.

However, Kinsey Schofield further asserts that Prince Harry and Meghan’s star power is declining five years after they resigned as senior royals.

“That will frustrate them because they’ve experienced the dopamine hit of adoration. Their confidence in leaving the royal family was rooted in their perceived popularity. They’ll keep putting themselves out there because they need to make money, but Meghan’s commercial ambitions conflict with Harry’s desire to rebuild royal bridges,” the specialist added.

The royal news breaker additionally predicted that the popularity of Prince Harry will have to suffer as much as the royal family keeps that distance.

Along with Schofield, another specialist, Hilary Fordwich, added to the similar outlet, claiming, “Either they really are oblivious to their fading star power or are just doing their utmost to manage their waning popularity and decline of interest in them and are trying to portray festive coziness, reportedly filmed a year ago.”

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich said, “Their reactions are very different.”

Intriguingly, Fordwich observed that whereas Harry takes criticism “deeply to heart,” Meghan is typically “dismissive” of it.

“Meghan grew up Hollywood-hardened, while Harry is more easily wounded. It’s mutually beneficial for them to keep up appearances — to look united and content — because they both need their commercial ventures to succeed,” the royal expert counseled the couple at for good sake.