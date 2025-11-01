Meghan Markle's Christmas collection ignites new debate

British royal figure Meghan Markle has sparked new controversy after her followers saw her royal monogram in a film promoting As Ever, her lifestyle brand.

The 44-year-old Duchess of Sussex showcased her Christmas collection from her brands, which includes candles, fruit spreads, and festive teas, in a short clip on Instagram.

However, royal observers saw a blue leather notebook lying next to a £48 candle inscribed with her royal cypher: the letter “M” capped with a crown.

Meghan’s use of the logo, which goes back to her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, has sparked debate about whether she is still using her royal identity.

An X (formerly Twitter) user wrote while slamming Meghan Markle, “Another example of Meghan putting her royal cypher on anything she can.”

On the other hand, as far as critics taking a dig at the entrepreneur, fans immediately came forward to defend her; as one user said, “She’s brilliant and creative; she shouldn’t be vilified for using something that’s hers.”

Earlier today, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined a star-studded crowd at the 2025 World Series!

On Tuesday, October 28, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at Dodger Stadium to witness Game 4 of the 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In the video, shared online by the MLB, the royal couple could be seen sitting in the front row as they cheered on Meghan’s home team. Their seats were in front of the legendary Dodgers pitcher Sandy Koufax.

Meghan sported dark colored pants with an oversized white button-up shirt and completed her look with a blue Dodgers hat, showing her team spirit.

Meanwhile, King Charles’ son wore a black blazer over a white T-shirt with dark pants and a matching Dodgers hat.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle weren’t the only famous faces in attendance, as many other celebrities were also seen cheering from the stands.