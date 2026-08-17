Meghan Markle has reportedly felt a renewed sense of confidence following an alleged private reunion between her family and King Charles.

According to a report cited by Heat Magazine, Meghan and Prince Harry recently reunited with the monarch at Highgrove House, with the meeting taking place without Prince William and Kate Middleton.

An unnamed source quoted by the publication claimed that the development gave Meghan and Harry a sense of “vindication,” particularly amid their reportedly strained relationship with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“It’s becoming increasingly clear they don’t need William and Kate’s approval, which has really boosted Meghan’s confidence,” the source claimed.

The insider further alleged that Meghan was pleased by Charles’ reported efforts to put past tensions behind the family and establish a better relationship with Harry, Meghan and their children.

“The fact that Charles is working so hard to put this rift in the past and lay the groundwork for their future – not just for Harry and Meghan, but for their children – is hugely satisfying,” the source said.

The report also claimed that Harry and Meghan believe William and Kate had made reconciliation more difficult in the past.

“Both Meghan and Harry believe that both William and Kate went out of their way to make life as difficult as possible for them and tried to block a reconciliation at every turn. Ultimately, they failed, so Meghan and Harry feel vindicated,” the insider alleged.

Despite the reported tensions, the couple are said to remain open to improving their relationship with William and Kate.

The claims come amid continued speculation over the relationship between Harry, Meghan and other senior members of the royal family. However, neither Buckingham Palace nor representatives for the Sussexes have publicly confirmed the reported private meeting or the claims made by the unnamed source.