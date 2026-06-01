Meghan Markle's dad announces engagement to Filipina girlfriend

Thomas Markle is reportedly ready to walk down the aisle again. The 81-year-old estranged father of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has shared his hopes of marrying his Filipina girlfriend, Rio Caneda—a move that would give the Duchess a stepmother just two years her senior.

According to close family sources, the former Hollywood lighting director is deeply smitten. An insider revealed that Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas is happier than he ever imagined and has told family members he would marry Rio “in a heartbeat” to spend the remainder of his life with her.

A Romance Born Out of Hardship

The couple’s love story began under challenging circumstances. Thomas and Rio first met at a rehabilitation center in Cebu City, Philippines, following a major, life-saving operation last December where Thomas had his left leg amputated below the knee.

Rio, a 46-year-old divorced mother of two adult children, was working as a nurse at the facility. Despite a 35-year age gap, the pair quickly formed a deep bond, and Rio eventually moved in with Thomas to help care for him.

Reflecting on his new romance, Thomas previously shared his gratitude:

“I was in pain for so many years about what happened with my youngest daughter Meghan. I’m finally at peace. I am enjoying my life. I don’t care what people think anymore… She makes me very happy and takes very good care of me.”

Where Does the Couple Stand on Marriage?

While Thomas has expressed his strong desire to marry Rio, he has also noted that official wedding plans remain open. He previously mentioned he would marry her if it proved “beneficial to her,” emphasizing that they are currently just focused on enjoying life together.

As of now, Thomas has returned to the United States to receive a high-tech prosthetic limb and to spend time with his eldest daughter, Samantha Markle. The family has not yet hinted at whether a potential wedding ceremony would take place in the U.S. or back in the Philippines.

Ongoing Royal Estrangement

This new chapter in Thomas’s life comes amidst his long-standing estrangement from his youngest daughter, Meghan. The pair famously fell out just weeks before her 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry.

To this day, Thomas has never met his son-in-law, Prince Harry, or his two grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Despite the ongoing family rift, Thomas maintains that his new relationship has allowed him to find the joy and peace that eluded him for years.