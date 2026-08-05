Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex rang in the milestone 45th birthday with an infectious sense of fun, offering a private peek into her special day at her family’s California home.

During the cheeky video, Meghan Markle could be seen gleefully twirling and dancing barefoot through her home kitchen with a sparkly novelty ‘Happy Birthday’ tiara perched atop her head.

The fun-filled clip was filmed by her devoted husband, Prince Harry, with his infectious laughter and warm voice audible in the background as he documented the celebratory moment.

Donning a cool white t-shirt emblazoned with ‘It’s Giving Mrs’ and matching trousers, Meghan was pictured spinning around amidst a flurry of colorful birthday balloons.

In addition to the playful home video, the former Suits star had fans excited when they saw images of her diving headfirst into a swimming pool,arms outstretched towards a floating collection of party balloons.

In response to well wishes, the mother-of-two wrote her millions of social media followers a grateful message that read:

‘Thank you for the birthday love!’

As Ever, which is her successful lifestyle brand, also celebrated the important date with a special slideshow of throw back images of their founder to which they captioned: ‘Lighting No. 084 to celebrate!’

Meghan reportedly marked her 45th celebration with close family, includingPrince Harryand two young children, seven-year-old Prince Archieand five-year-old Princess Lilibet.

Busy Few Weeks for the Duchess

The joyful social media announcement came at the back of an incredibly busy phase for the Duchessthat involved both high profilemedia work andsolo public engagements.

Just last month, Meghan flew to Los Angeles for an impromptu appearance for the premier of Cookie Queens which is a inspiring docu-series centered around the Girl Guides where she served as anexecutive producer.

While speaking at a Q&A duringthe premier Meghan revealed the wisdomthat was sharedwith by prince Harry’who served for a decade in the British army as helicopter pilot’to give her advice, “He would say to me ‘my love…even if there’s a storm happening above the storm there is always sunshine’ that only comes from people that can look a bit bigger picture.”

More recently, the former royal featured onAustralian MasterChef, where she replaced judge Andy Allen while he was on paternity leave. Opening up on the ‘full circle’ return to Australia during what was also royal visit for both herself, 2018, and PrinceHarryat the time she was pregnant with Archie.