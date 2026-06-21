Meghan Markle's "desperate wish" for respect unfulfilled as UK return looms

Meghan Markle is said to be disappointed her “desperate wish” for basic respect ahead of a UK return has been denied with sources stating the Duchess faces mounting anxiety days before a planned trip with Prince Harry for the Invictus Games one-year countdown event.

The Alleged “Desperate Wish”: Basic Respect & Security Before UK Visit

Prince Harry is reportedly “pleading” with Meghan to join him in the UK this summer but Meghan is said to be reluctant. An insider told Heatworld that Harry is focused on ensuring Meghan receives “basic respect” in the UK, asserting she was “traumatized after her last experience in the country” and that security for the family “needs to be of paramount importance.”

“Harry says he has no choice, based on how badly things have gone in the past. The last thing he wants is Meghan walking into a situation where she feels judged,” the insider shared. “All he’s asking is that she’s treated with basic respect and not cast as the bad guy before anything’s even happened.”

However, the Wish is said to have gone unanswered, withroyal commentators claiming that Meghan feels the “UK media climate toward her has only hardened,” and her approval ratings “remain extremely low, with a clear majority still opposed to her.”

Anxiety Amidst “Sheer Volume of Press Attention”

The Duchess of Sussex last visited Britain in 2022 for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. According to sources, Meghan is experiencing an increase in anxiety over the prospect of returning to the country not due to logistically or security concerns but because of “the sheer volume of press attention and negativity she expects.”

A royal expert said: “She would approach a visit with a great deal of anxiety because the rift within the royal family remains unresolved, so any visit to the UK for either of them would feel emotionally fraught rather than reassuring.”

Significance Of The Trip: Invictus Games Countdown And “Testing The Water”

The couple is due in England within weeks to mark the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. Royal expert Phil Dampier stated: “This trip will be testing the water…If they get a good reception and are seen with the King and Queen they may feel they can return more often.”

Dampier cautioned: “The servicemen attending the Invictus Games have a lot of time for them… But I do think large members of the public are less admiring of the Sussex’s.” Commentator Mark Dolan called the trip an “act of desperation” as Meghan’s popularity declined in the States. He argued: “They need the optics, they need the titles, they need the status.”

Contradictory Reports: Harry “Homesick” & Meghan “Won’t Hear of It”

Sources claim Harry is “very homesick” and pushing for Meghan to “line up a trip or two to the UK”, however the Duchess “won’t hear of it.” In a previous report, the Economic Times cited insider sources who suggest Meghan might “walk away from Prince Harry if UK return moves forward”, and that Buckingham Palace had been preparing “contingency plans” for a potential split.

Harry himself has been very vocal about security risks being a barrier for family return to the UK. “It’s still dangerous… I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point,” he told the BBC.