Meghan Markle’s father confirms new romance with nurse

Thomas Markle, father of Meghan Markle, has revealed he has found love again, confirming a new romance with 46-year-old Filipino nurse Rio Canedo, 35 years his junior.

The announcement comes just months after Thomas underwent a life-threatening leg amputation and has been recovering in the Philippines.

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday, Markle shared his joy, saying, “I never expected to find joy and happiness again at my age. I felt neglected and sad for so many years, but now I am enjoying life again.” He added that he feels “blessed and beyond happy” to have Rio by his side, describing the comfort and care she provides as he continues his recovery.

Markle, 81, spent four days in intensive care and several weeks in the hospital before moving to a rehabilitation unit. He met Rio at the rehabilitation center where she works in the Philippines.

Despite his ongoing battle with pneumonia, he said he feels well-cared for and supported, surrounded by kindness and laughter from the nursing staff, whom he affectionately calls the “munchkins.”

Addressing potential criticism from the public and Meghan’s supporters, Thomas Markle said, “I know some people will say hurtful things, but I don’t care. I want people to know you’re never too old to find peace and love. Life is for living. There’s nothing more important in life than love.”

The retired Hollywood lighting director parted ways with Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, when the duchess was just five years old.