Meghan Markle’s friends show support for Savannah Guthrie

Meghan Markle’s friends have shown their support for Savannah Guthrie as the American television host made a new appeal regarding her mother, Nancy.

Two weeks after her mother’s disappearance, Savannah posted a heartfelt video message on Instagram pleading for the 84-year-old’s safe return. In the video, Savannah addressed those involved, stating, “Bring her home. It’s never too late to do the next right thing.”

Soon after the TV host released the plea, friends and fans flooded the post with support. One follower commented, “Aching for you; seeing the pain in your beautiful eyes makes me so sad—sending love to you all.” Others responded, “We believe and we are with you, your family, and most of all, Nancy,” and “We are praying for you and for her. Our hearts hurt for you; we believe too.”

A fourth fan added, “We are praying continuously. You are in our hearts constantly. We love you, Savannah.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

In addition to numerous admirers, Mindy Kaling, Chrissy Teigen, and Kris Jenner—who are known members of Meghan Markle’s social circle—also signalled their support for Savannah by “liking” the post.

Meanwhile, officials believe Nancy was abducted early on February 1st. The FBI has released a video featuring a man they believe is connected to the disappearance.