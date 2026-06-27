Meghan Markle heartfelt words at Princess Diana grave revealed

Meghan Markle revealed during her first visit to Princess Diana’s burial site in Althorp to ask her for ‘clarity’ and ‘guidance’. The Duke of Sussex, 39, recalled his wife’s deeply personal plea in his tell-all memoir, Spare. As explained in the biography, the two made a pilgrimage to Althorp, Diana’s final resting place, during the 25th anniversary of the Princess’s passing in 2022.

Here is everything you need to know about their touching journey:

How Princess Diana died Diana is laid to rest within the private estate of the sprawling Althorp Park, a property owned by the Spencer family The grave of Diana is within the serene, wooded landscape of the island known as the Round Oval in the heart of ornamental water FEATURE.

The walk is marked by 36 individually planted oak trees – each representing a year of Princess Diana’s life – that create an Arboretum, guiding to the Round Oval. The personal tour where Meghan Markle requested her “guidance” Prince Harry explained in Spare that he and Meghan had driven to Northampton shire to visit Diana’s tomb but gave his wife a private visit. He recalled giving his wife an hour on the island before returning. He “found her hands against the headstone… praying.”

He said he saw her “lost in that island place of stillness.

For that hour of her life she occupied that space alone.” Meghan then revealed to Harry that she was addressing her late mother-in-law’s spirit directly, asking for peace and direction amid the growing furore around their decision to step down as senior royals. However, he stated the pair’s decision to visit Diana’s tomb was a ‘deeply personal’ gesture between them as a couple, in a show of solidarity with his late mother.